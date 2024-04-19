For sale: Cottage on the edge of the Dales with a barn with potential for conversion

The property comes with an opportunity thanks to a traditional, detached stone barn that previously had planning permission for conversion into a two-bedroom dwelling. This planning has since lapsed.
The cottage has an entrance hall, a well-proportioned living room with recently installed wood burning stove, a dining room with a multi-fuel stove and a newly fitted kitchen.
There is also a separate utility room and a shower room on the ground floor. On the first floor there are three bedrooms each enjoying lovely views across the village and open countryside.
Outside, there are gardens and a patio plus a small paddock extending to 0.98 acres. There is also ample parking. Spring Cottage is £650,00 and is for sale with Robin Jessop, www.robinjessop.co.uk