For sale: Cottage on the edge of the Dales with a barn with potential for conversion

The property comes with an opportunity thanks to a traditional, detached stone barn that previously had planning permission for conversion into a two-bedroom dwelling. This planning has since lapsed.

The cottage has an entrance hall, a well-proportioned living room with recently installed wood burning stove, a dining room with a multi-fuel stove and a newly fitted kitchen.

There is also a separate utility room and a shower room on the ground floor. On the first floor there are three bedrooms each enjoying lovely views across the village and open countryside.

Outside, there are gardens and a patio plus a small paddock extending to 0.98 acres. There is also ample parking. Spring Cottage is £650,00 and is for sale with Robin Jessop, www.robinjessop.co.uk

