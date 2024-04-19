For sale: Cottage on the edge of the Dales with a barn with potential for conversion

Spring Cottage is an attractive detached house in the centre of Downholme on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales near Richmond.
Sharon Dale
Published 19th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

The property comes with an opportunity thanks to a traditional, detached stone barn that previously had planning permission for conversion into a two-bedroom dwelling. This planning has since lapsed.

The cottage has an entrance hall, a well-proportioned living room with recently installed wood burning stove, a dining room with a multi-fuel stove and a newly fitted kitchen.

There is also a separate utility room and a shower room on the ground floor. On the first floor there are three bedrooms each enjoying lovely views across the village and open countryside.

Outside, there are gardens and a patio plus a small paddock extending to 0.98 acres. There is also ample parking. Spring Cottage is £650,00 and is for sale with Robin Jessop, www.robinjessop.co.uk

The front exterior of Spring Cottage in Downholme, which is close to Richmond

1. Wisteria clad

The front exterior of Spring Cottage in Downholme, which is close to Richmond Photo: Robin Jessop

The barn had planning permission for conversion into a two bedroom dwelling but the permission has lapsed but can be resurrected

2. Barn with potential

The barn had planning permission for conversion into a two bedroom dwelling but the permission has lapsed but can be resurrected Photo: Robin Jessop

The kitchen has been recently fitted and looks and functions well

3. Beautiful kitchen

The kitchen has been recently fitted and looks and functions well Photo: Robin Jessop

The utility room with space for washer, dryer and a mini kitchen/larder

4. Hidden away

The utility room with space for washer, dryer and a mini kitchen/larder Photo: Robin Jessop

