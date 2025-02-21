The four-bedroom property, which is located in the village of Clint, five miles north of Harrogate and two miles from Ripley, has been extensively renovated and offers flexible modern living, while retaining plenty of character features.
The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen with dining area and sitting area that is split into three levels. The kitchen and dining area has beautiful limestone flagstone flooring with underfloor heating. The dining area has a stone-built fireplace with inset Aga multi-burning stove. The master bedroom includes built-in storage and a contemporary en-suite shower.
The house is set on a generous 10-acre plot surrounded by fields and paddocks with equine facilities and views across the open countryside.
Saddler Grange is on the market with Strutt & Parker for £1,999,950. Call 01423 205442.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.