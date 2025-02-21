For sale: Delightful stone-built home in Clint near Harrogate with plenty of equine facilities

Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy

Business Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 16:45 BST
Saddler Grange is a delightful stone-built family home that was originally two barns which have been connected.

The four-bedroom property, which is located in the village of Clint, five miles north of Harrogate and two miles from Ripley, has been extensively renovated and offers flexible modern living, while retaining plenty of character features.

The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen with dining area and sitting area that is split into three levels. The kitchen and dining area has beautiful limestone flagstone flooring with underfloor heating. The dining area has a stone-built fireplace with inset Aga multi-burning stove. The master bedroom includes built-in storage and a contemporary en-suite shower.

The house is set on a generous 10-acre plot surrounded by fields and paddocks with equine facilities and views across the open countryside.

Saddler Grange is on the market with Strutt & Parker for £1,999,950. Call 01423 205442.

The heart of the home is the magnificent open-plan kitchen with dining area and sitting area that is split into three levels.

1. Contemporary layout

The heart of the home is the magnificent open-plan kitchen with dining area and sitting area that is split into three levels. Photo: Strutt & Parker

The mezzanine level above the kitchen features a comfortable snug, providing further space in which to relax.

2. Cosy retreat

The mezzanine level above the kitchen features a comfortable snug, providing further space in which to relax. Photo: Strutt & Parker

There is a generously proportioned sitting room with feature stone wall, modern fireplace and full-height windows that invites the natural light from the south facing gardens.

3. Spinner Lane Lounge - A.jpg

There is a generously proportioned sitting room with feature stone wall, modern fireplace and full-height windows that invites the natural light from the south facing gardens. Photo: Strutt & Parker

The principal bedroom features extensive built-in storage and a contemporary en suite shower.

4. Homely sanctuary

The principal bedroom features extensive built-in storage and a contemporary en suite shower. Photo: Strutt & Parker

