For sale: Exceptional converted barn that is now a country house with access to city life

Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy

Business Reporter

Published 20th Dec 2024, 16:45 BST
For many homebuyers looking to embrace a rural lifestyle, finding a picturesque location that still offers easy access to local amenities is a top priority.

Blackcollar Barn offers the ideal rural lifestyle for people who still want access to city life. This exceptional country house with four acres of gardens and paddock is situated in a stunning Howardian Hills setting in the village of Farlington and is only half-an-hour’s drive from York city centre.

The beautiful four-bedroom home was converted to a notably high specification from a traditional brick-built barn 30 years ago.

Stylishly appointed throughout, the house is distinguished by its generous room proportions, towering room heights and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The heart of the property is its open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area, designed to take full advantage of the surrounding views across the garden and paddock.

Blackcollar Barn is for sale at offers over £1.5m with blenkinandco.com

The beautiful four-bedroom home was converted to a notably high specification from a traditional brick-built barn 30 years ago.

1. Barn conversion

The beautiful four-bedroom home was converted to a notably high specification from a traditional brick-built barn 30 years ago.

Stylishly appointed throughout, this family house is distinguished by its generous room proportions, towering room heights and floor-to-ceiling windows.

2. Living space

Stylishly appointed throughout, this family house is distinguished by its generous room proportions, towering room heights and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Nestled on the edge of Farlington, a small rural village with a pub, Black Collar Barn is close to local amenities and convenient for the market town of Easingwold and the city of York.

3. Rural community

Nestled on the edge of Farlington, a small rural village with a pub, Black Collar Barn is close to local amenities and convenient for the market town of Easingwold and the city of York.

An open plan kitchen/dining/living room is orientated to make the most of the views across the garden to the paddock and beyond.

4. Magnificent views

An open plan kitchen/dining/living room is orientated to make the most of the views across the garden to the paddock and beyond.

Related topics:York
