For sale: Exceptional converted barn that is now a country house with access to city life

Blackcollar Barn offers the ideal rural lifestyle for people who still want access to city life. This exceptional country house with four acres of gardens and paddock is situated in a stunning Howardian Hills setting in the village of Farlington and is only half-an-hour’s drive from York city centre.
The beautiful four-bedroom home was converted to a notably high specification from a traditional brick-built barn 30 years ago.
Stylishly appointed throughout, the house is distinguished by its generous room proportions, towering room heights and floor-to-ceiling windows.
The heart of the property is its open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area, designed to take full advantage of the surrounding views across the garden and paddock.
Blackcollar Barn is for sale at offers over £1.5m with blenkinandco.com
