For sale: exceptional rural home from the Art Deco era with easy access to Ilkley

Set in generous grounds including gardens, parking and paddock extending to around 4.1 acres, the house is on the south facing hills of Wharfedale with footpaths through gorgeous Yorkshire countryside leading onto Beamsley Moor. To the west, a mile or so distant, a footbridge crosses the river into the village of Addingham with its comprehensive range of amenities and popular pubs and a country lane leads from Nesfield towards Ilkley.

The property, which is on the market for £3.25m with Dacre, Son & Hartley, has a reception hall with elegant return staircase, living room, a stunning principal room enjoying dual aspects and with woodburning stove, a living Kitchen that is over 30 feet in length and with triple aspects and bifold doors to the terrace.

The ground floor also has a garden room, study; family room, snug and adjacent games room plus a boot room, cloakroom with integrated dog shower, a utility room and W.C. ,cellars and a separate wine cellar.

One the first floor are four double bedroom suites and three further double bedrooms; shower room and W.C., which can existas a self-contained wing of the property with a separate staircase.

