For sale: fabulous period cottage with all mod cons in a pretty village in easy reach of the M1

This beautifully renovated and spacious cottage dates back to the 17th century and has retained all of its historic charm and character while having the added bonus of mod cons and a large garden.
By Sharon Dale
Published 26th Jan 2024, 05:00 GMT

The property is in the pretty village of West Bretton with countryside with the Yorkshire Sculpture Park on the doorstep and the M1 within quick and easy striking distance. The owners have spared no expense on the stylish renovation. The cottage has a hallway, two sitting rooms, one with a wood-burning stove and an antique oven, which gave the Old Bake House its name.

There is also snug/study, a dining/living kitchen, a utility room, cloakroom and shower room. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and one of the best bathrooms you’re likely to see. The property, on the market with Simon Blyth for £890,000, sits in a delightful spot off a small lane close to the centre of the village. Visit www.simonblyth.co.uk.

The Bake House dates to the 17th century and its latest owners have preserved all its character while making the cottage fit for the 21st century.

1. Full of history

The Bake House dates to the 17th century and its latest owners have preserved all its character while making the cottage fit for the 21st century. Photo: Simon Blyth

The kitchenis full of natural light and looks over the gardens. Appliances include a rangemaster oven with warming ovens, five ring gas hob and extractor. The kirchen ois also home to a wod-burning stove.

2. What's cooking?

The kitchenis full of natural light and looks over the gardens. Appliances include a rangemaster oven with warming ovens, five ring gas hob and extractor. The kirchen ois also home to a wod-burning stove. Photo: Simon Blyth

The dining area is also fuull of light thanks to clever placement of windows

3. Time for tea

The dining area is also fuull of light thanks to clever placement of windows Photo: Simon Blyth

The utility room makes sure the washing machine, boiler and dryer are out of sight.

4. Hidden away

The utility room makes sure the washing machine, boiler and dryer are out of sight. Photo: Simon Blyth

