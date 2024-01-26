For sale: fabulous period cottage with all mod cons in a pretty village in easy reach of the M1
The property is in the pretty village of West Bretton with countryside with the Yorkshire Sculpture Park on the doorstep and the M1 within quick and easy striking distance. The owners have spared no expense on the stylish renovation. The cottage has a hallway, two sitting rooms, one with a wood-burning stove and an antique oven, which gave the Old Bake House its name.
There is also snug/study, a dining/living kitchen, a utility room, cloakroom and shower room. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and one of the best bathrooms you’re likely to see. The property, on the market with Simon Blyth for £890,000, sits in a delightful spot off a small lane close to the centre of the village. Visit www.simonblyth.co.uk.
