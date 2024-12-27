Stone cottages in The Valley in Sandsend don’t come up very often and when they do, they inevitably attract plenty of interest.
The picturesque three or four-bedroom Lumley Cottage offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of history in an idyllic location. It lies slightly inland, close to St Mary’s church, away from the tourist throng but close enough to be in easy reach of the beach and other facilities whilst offering a great location within The Valley.
The cottage has been extended from its original footprint to provide spacious living accommodation, with beamed ceilings, original sash windows, window seats and a log burner.
It is on the market with a guide price of £1.1m with Richardson & Smith, richardsonandsmith.co.uk
1. Into the valley
The picturesque three or four-bedroom Lumley Cottage in The Valley in Sandsend, near Whitby offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of history in an idyllic location. Photo: Richardson & Smith
2. Treasured property
The cottage has been a much loved second home for 30 years and has been extended from its original footprint to provide spacious living accommodation. Photo: Richardson & Smith
3. Time to cook
The spacious kitchen dining room has a Karndean floor, a delightful window seat and Inglenook-style fireplace. Photo: Richardson & Smith
4. Period features
The lounge is a spacious room with large sash windows to the front and rear. There is a window seat to the front, open beamed ceiling and a focal brick fireplace with space and connection for a gas fire. Photo: Richardson & Smith
