Stone cottages in The Valley in Sandsend don’t come up very often and when they do, they inevitably attract plenty of interest.

The picturesque three or four-bedroom Lumley Cottage offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of history in an idyllic location. It lies slightly inland, close to St Mary’s church, away from the tourist throng but close enough to be in easy reach of the beach and other facilities whilst offering a great location within The Valley.

The cottage has been extended from its original footprint to provide spacious living accommodation, with beamed ceilings, original sash windows, window seats and a log burner.

It is on the market with a guide price of £1.1m with Richardson & Smith, richardsonandsmith.co.uk

