For sale: Fabulous seaside cottage in one of North Yorkshire coast's most sought-after locations

Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy

Business Reporter

Published 27th Dec 2024, 16:45 GMT
Nestled in one of the North Yorkshire coast’s most sought-after locations is a beautifully-presented Grade II listed stone cottage located in a peaceful valley, with a beck gently winding its way down to the sea.

Stone cottages in The Valley in Sandsend don’t come up very often and when they do, they inevitably attract plenty of interest.

The picturesque three or four-bedroom Lumley Cottage offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of history in an idyllic location. It lies slightly inland, close to St Mary’s church, away from the tourist throng but close enough to be in easy reach of the beach and other facilities whilst offering a great location within The Valley.

The cottage has been extended from its original footprint to provide spacious living accommodation, with beamed ceilings, original sash windows, window seats and a log burner.

It is on the market with a guide price of £1.1m with Richardson & Smith, richardsonandsmith.co.uk

The picturesque three or four-bedroom Lumley Cottage in The Valley in Sandsend, near Whitby offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of history in an idyllic location.

1. Into the valley

The picturesque three or four-bedroom Lumley Cottage in The Valley in Sandsend, near Whitby offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of history in an idyllic location. Photo: Richardson & Smith

Photo Sales
The cottage has been a much loved second home for 30 years and has been extended from its original footprint to provide spacious living accommodation.

2. Treasured property

The cottage has been a much loved second home for 30 years and has been extended from its original footprint to provide spacious living accommodation. Photo: Richardson & Smith

Photo Sales
The spacious kitchen dining room has a Karndean floor, a delightful window seat and Inglenook-style fireplace.

3. Time to cook

The spacious kitchen dining room has a Karndean floor, a delightful window seat and Inglenook-style fireplace. Photo: Richardson & Smith

Photo Sales
The lounge is a spacious room with large sash windows to the front and rear. There is a window seat to the front, open beamed ceiling and a focal brick fireplace with space and connection for a gas fire.

4. Period features

The lounge is a spacious room with large sash windows to the front and rear. There is a window seat to the front, open beamed ceiling and a focal brick fireplace with space and connection for a gas fire. Photo: Richardson & Smith

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:North YorkshireGrade II
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice