Located in the village of Walton, near Wetherby, the property has far-reaching countryside views and ample scope for renovation.

The house, which was built 37 years ago, features a large reception hall, a generous drawing room with garden views, a dining room with pantry, and a snug/family room.

The master bedroom includes a private aspect, en-suite shower room, and a dressing room, which could be converted back into a fifth bedroom.

Outside, the extensive rear garden includes a large terrace, mature trees, and a secluded lawn.

With a detached double garage and ample parking, the home offers significant potential for modernisation.

Set within beautiful countryside, Walton village includes a charming church, village hall and cricket club.

Hall Park House is on the market for £1.15m with beadnallcopley.co.uk.

