Hall Park House is a spacious family home set in over one acre of private grounds.

Located in the village of Walton, near Wetherby, the property has far-reaching countryside views and ample scope for renovation.

The house, which was built 37 years ago, features a large reception hall, a generous drawing room with garden views, a dining room with pantry, and a snug/family room.

The master bedroom includes a private aspect, en-suite shower room, and a dressing room, which could be converted back into a fifth bedroom.

Outside, the extensive rear garden includes a large terrace, mature trees, and a secluded lawn.

With a detached double garage and ample parking, the home offers significant potential for modernisation.

Set within beautiful countryside, Walton village includes a charming church, village hall and cricket club.

Hall Park House is on the market for £1.15m with beadnallcopley.co.uk.

Hall Park House was constructed approximately 37 years ago and includes spacious family accommodation with an opportunity to carry out an extensive modernisation programme.

The property includes an exceptionally large drawing room with wonderful garden views.

The property is approached via a large and imposing reception hall with galleried landing, cloakroom and wc.

The magnificent private garden is over one acre with far reaching unspoiled views over the adjoining countryside and woodland for many miles

