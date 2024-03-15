The property is for sale with no onward chain and has a vestibule, a spacious sitting room with beamed ceiling, mullion windows with a window seat, sa tone flagged floor and a fireplace with wood-burning stove in. Also on the ground floor is storage cupboard, walk-in pantry with slate shelving and a dining kitchen with a fitted base unit with worktop, stainless steel sink and mixer tap plus a Rangemaster cooker with a gas hob, grill and oven plus one electric oven compartment below.

There’s plenty of room to add to the kitchen, as the current owners have. They have a farmhouse table and chairs, freestanding units, a fridge and washing machine.Upstairs are two bedrooms and a bathroom. Both bedrooms are doubles and come with beams, feature stone fireplaces and mullion windows with window seats.

The bathroom has a bath with shower over, wash hand basin, w.c., radiator and a heated towel rail and extractor fan. Outside is a patio garden.Langcliffe is a picturesque village with a collection of stone built homes centred on the village green. The limestone hills that surround this part of the Dales are make for a breathtaking backdrop.

The market town of Settle is a mile away and has great independent shops, community services plus railway station with trains to Skipton and onto Leeds or the other way to Carlisle. For more details of the property, which is for sale for at £290,000, contact Dacre, Son & Hartley, Settle office, tel: 01729 823921

1 . Characterful outside and in The stone built cottage is Grade II listed Photo: Dacres Photo Sales

2 . Beam me up The kitchen is full of period features including beams Photo: Dacres Photo Sales

3 . Alternative view Another view of the kitchen with Rangemaster cooker Photo: Dacres Photo Sales