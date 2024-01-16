For sale: gorgeous cottage in All Creatures Great and Small village is attracting would-be buyers from Britain and abroad
The property, named Summerdene, is on the market for £420,000 with Wilman and Lodge estate agents. The chain free, three bedroom home has been beautifully renovated and upgraded and includes a wealth of original features plus a lovely rear garden and stone built annexe/workshop/home office.
Previously run as a successful Airbnb, Wilman and Lodge say the cottage would make a great family home, holiday home or holiday let.
It has an entrance hall, stunning sitting room, a kitchen opening into the living/ dining room, which has direct access to the garden. On the first floor are three good size bedrooms plus a bathroom. Outside is the enclosed garden with stone-built detached annex with power and light. Visit www.wilman-lodge.co.uk
Grassington is one of the Yorkshire Dales most sought after areas with an abundance of facilities including a Medical and Dental surgery, bakery, mini mart and an array of independent retailers, pubs and cafes. There is a regular bus service to the larger town of Skipton with its train station and plethora of amenities.
