For sale: gorgeous cottage in All Creatures Great and Small village is attracting would-be buyers from Britain and abroad

This tastefully decorated cottage in the heart of Grassington has captured the attention of would-be buyers from Britain and from as far away as America.
By Sharon Dale
Published 16th Jan 2024, 09:20 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 09:33 GMT

The property, named Summerdene, is on the market for £420,000 with Wilman and Lodge estate agents. The chain free, three bedroom home has been beautifully renovated and upgraded and includes a wealth of original features plus a lovely rear garden and stone built annexe/workshop/home office.

Previously run as a successful Airbnb, Wilman and Lodge say the cottage would make a great family home, holiday home or holiday let.

It has an entrance hall, stunning sitting room, a kitchen opening into the living/ dining room, which has direct access to the garden. On the first floor are three good size bedrooms plus a bathroom. Outside is the enclosed garden with stone-built detached annex with power and light. Visit www.wilman-lodge.co.uk

Grassington is one of the Yorkshire Dales most sought after areas with an abundance of facilities including a Medical and Dental surgery, bakery, mini mart and an array of independent retailers, pubs and cafes. There is a regular bus service to the larger town of Skipton with its train station and plethora of amenities.

Summerdene in Grassington comes with a gorgeous cottage garden and is far larger than expected inside

1. Sitting pretty

Summerdene in Grassington comes with a gorgeous cottage garden and is far larger than expected inside Photo: Wilman and Lodge

There is a studio/annexe in the garden

2. The studio/annexe

There is a studio/annexe in the garden Photo: Wilman and Lodge

The entrance hall with original stone staircase and beams

3. Please enter

The entrance hall with original stone staircase and beams Photo: Wilman and Lodge

The cosy sitting room is warmed by a wood-burning stove

4. And relax

The cosy sitting room is warmed by a wood-burning stove Photo: Wilman and Lodge

