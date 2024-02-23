For sale: gorgeous Georgian farmhouse in a secluded rural location with easy access to York

The property, which is on the market for the first time in 25 years, sits in a secluded location close to the village of Sutton-on-the- Forest, and has accommodation of nearly 3,800 sq ft. The farmhouse has been extended, renovated and restored and is full of character.
It has a porch, hallway, sitting room, mezzanine office, dining room, drawing room, kitchen/breakfast room and a utility/boot room. There is also a principal bedroom suite with bathroom, four further bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Outside, there is a triple car port, agricultural barn with secure store, workshop, dog run, lean-to greenhouse, polytunnel, tennis hut/garden room and landscaped gardens and grounds. The homestead sits in 1.6 acres and is for sale for £1.5m with www.blenkinandco.com
