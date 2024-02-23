All Sections
For sale: gorgeous Georgian farmhouse in a secluded rural location with easy access to York

Brown Moor Farm is a much-loved, energy efficient farmhouse with outbuildings, inluding a barn, store and workshop, along with a pristinetennis court and a tennis hut/garden room, all surrounded by beautiful gardens and glorious rural views. This property offers country living but is just 10 miles from York.
Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

The property, which is on the market for the first time in 25 years, sits in a secluded location close to the village of Sutton-on-the- Forest, and has accommodation of nearly 3,800 sq ft. The farmhouse has been extended, renovated and restored and is full of character.

It has a porch, hallway, sitting room, mezzanine office, dining room, drawing room, kitchen/breakfast room and a utility/boot room. There is also a principal bedroom suite with bathroom, four further bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Outside, there is a triple car port, agricultural barn with secure store, workshop, dog run, lean-to greenhouse, polytunnel, tennis hut/garden room and landscaped gardens and grounds. The homestead sits in 1.6 acres and is for sale for £1.5m with www.blenkinandco.com

Brown Moor Farm in Sutton on the Forest is in an idyllic rural setting

1. In the country but close to a city

At the heart of the house is the inter-connecting kitchen and dining room which extends some 25 ft and has a north/south aspect. The kitchen has a wooden floor, free-standing island, fitted units, integrated appliances, an oil-fired Aga in a recessed hearth.

2. What's cooking?

A cosy reception room with a real fire

3. Please be seated

A cosy reception room with a real fire Photo: Blenkin and Co.

Another view of a reception room with a piano centre stage

4. Let the music play

Another view of a reception room with a piano centre stage Photo: Blenkin and Co.

