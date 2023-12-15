For sale: gorgeous house with land and stables in an idyllic village near Kirkbymoorside

This beautiful Georgian home has been extended into traditional stone outbuildings and now has 2,088 square feet in total. The property is also blessed with an idyllic setting in the picturesque village of Wombleton, close to Kirkbymoorside.

The house has a hallway, a large dual aspect living room, a sitting room and a snug plus a large garden room with French doors opening out onto a patio. The ground floor also has a dining kitchen with AGA cooker and utility room with cloakroom and pantry. Upstairs are three double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Outside are gardens, a large drive and parking plus three separate paddocks. In all the property is set in 5.25 acres, with the land amounting to just under five acres of this.

There are also two substantial timber stable blocks witha small holding paddock to the side. The property is on the market for £760,000 with Cundalls, Pickering, www.cundalls.co.uk

