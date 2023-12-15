All Sections
Ryecroft is at its heart a characterful Georgian property with a later extension into a range of traditional stone buildings, enlarging the accommodation to provide 2,088 square feet of space in total.

For sale: gorgeous house with land and stables in an idyllic village near Kirkbymoorside

This beautiful Georgian home has been extended into traditional stone outbuildings and now has 2,088 square feet in total. The property is also blessed with an idyllic setting in the picturesque village of Wombleton, close to Kirkbymoorside.
Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale
Published 15th Dec 2023, 05:00 GMT

The house has a hallway, a large dual aspect living room, a sitting room and a snug plus a large garden room with French doors opening out onto a patio. The ground floor also has a dining kitchen with AGA cooker and utility room with cloakroom and pantry. Upstairs are three double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Outside are gardens, a large drive and parking plus three separate paddocks. In all the property is set in 5.25 acres, with the land amounting to just under five acres of this.

There are also two substantial timber stable blocks witha small holding paddock to the side. The property is on the market for £760,000 with Cundalls, Pickering, www.cundalls.co.uk

1. An overview

The property is in a beautiful rural spot just two miles from the market town of Kirkbymoorside Photo: Cundalls

The property comes with stables and paddocks

2. Homes for horses

The property comes with stables and paddocks Photo: Cundalls

One of the sitting rooms with a cosy wood-burning stove

3. Nice and cosy

One of the sitting rooms with a cosy wood-burning stove Photo: Matt Hillier

The spacious dining kitchen with AGA

4. What's cooking?

The spacious dining kitchen with AGA Photo: Matt Hillier

