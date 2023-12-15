For sale: gorgeous house with land and stables in an idyllic village near Kirkbymoorside
The house has a hallway, a large dual aspect living room, a sitting room and a snug plus a large garden room with French doors opening out onto a patio. The ground floor also has a dining kitchen with AGA cooker and utility room with cloakroom and pantry. Upstairs are three double bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Outside are gardens, a large drive and parking plus three separate paddocks. In all the property is set in 5.25 acres, with the land amounting to just under five acres of this.
There are also two substantial timber stable blocks witha small holding paddock to the side. The property is on the market for £760,000 with Cundalls, Pickering, www.cundalls.co.uk