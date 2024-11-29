For sale: Historic doctor’s home in the Yorkshire Dales with stunning castle views

Nestled in a corner of Yorkshire’s finest countryside, Danby House offers a breathtaking view that few can match: two historic castles.

The stone built, detached five bedroom property with enormous potential is located in the historic village of Middleham on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The property uniquely offers views of Middleham Castle, the childhood home of Richard III and Williams Hill, an 11th Century Motte and Bailey castle.

Danby House has a wealth of features including alcoves, stone flagged and parquet flooring, period fireplaces, sash windows with shutters, open fires, an aga in the kitchen and high walled gardens.

Formerly the home of the local doctor, the property includes an outbuilding that once served as a waiting room for the surgery.

Danby House is on the market with GSC Grays Richmond office with a guide price of offers over £850,000. Tel 01748 897630.

