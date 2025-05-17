The attractive double-fronted stone-built period home, which is surprisingly unlisted, combines modern amenities with period features including sash glazing and some exposed beams.

The property, on Church Lane in Stainburn, Otley, could be used as either a full-time residential property, a holiday home or holiday let. The front door opens from the front garden directly into the home. It includes a kitchen, a spacious dual aspect sitting room with feature fireplace and wood burning stove plus a dual aspect dining room and a downstairs cloakroom.

Upstairs, there is a principal bedroom, a spacious front-aspect room and two further bedrooms, plus a large Jack and Jill bathroom completes the first-floor.

The Old Chapel is on the market for £450,000 with Strutt & Parker Harrogate 01423 205442.

1 . Character property The Old Chapel is an attractive double-fronted stone-built period family home with period features including sash glazing and some exposed beams to provide an elegant and practical living and entertaining environment. Photo: Strutt and Parker Photo Sales

2 . Classic design The well-proportioned kitchen has a range of wooden wall and base units in a traditional style, complementary work surfaces and modern integrated appliances. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

3 . Comfortably sized The generous dual aspect dining room has storage Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

4 . Cosy space The spacious 23 ft dual aspect sitting room includes a feature fireplace and wood burning stove. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales