The attractive double-fronted stone-built period home, which is surprisingly unlisted, combines modern amenities with period features including sash glazing and some exposed beams.
The property, on Church Lane in Stainburn, Otley, could be used as either a full-time residential property, a holiday home or holiday let. The front door opens from the front garden directly into the home. It includes a kitchen, a spacious dual aspect sitting room with feature fireplace and wood burning stove plus a dual aspect dining room and a downstairs cloakroom.
Upstairs, there is a principal bedroom, a spacious front-aspect room and two further bedrooms, plus a large Jack and Jill bathroom completes the first-floor.
The Old Chapel is on the market for £450,000 with Strutt & Parker Harrogate 01423 205442.