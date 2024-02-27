For sale: idyllic historic home with a claim to fame in a beautiful rural hamlet

He bought the manor house in 1999 and has proved to be a great custodian who has respected its Grade II listing while making the house suitable for 21st century wants and needs.

“It is a magical house and I could see what could be done to enhance it,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That has included adding a sunroom with glorious south-facing views towards Hornby Castle, significant work on the interiors, including a new kitchen and a leather floor, and turning some of the paddock land into a garden that now has a pretty rose garden and a productive kitchen garden.

The historic hiouse which has an impressive claim to fame

(Sign up for our free Yorkshire Post newsletters: https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/newsletter)

The architecture, which includes two towers, and the history of the building also captivated Robert. It dates to the 16th century and has two impressive claims to fame.

During the 17th century it was home to Richard Braithwaite, court poet to James I, who lived there until his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 1800s, it was home to a Mr Outhwaite who mated one of his Teeswater ewes with a Dishley Leicester ram. The subsequent lamb named Bluecap was born in 1839 and is the ram from which all Wensleydale sheep are descended.

Fine dining with a view

Later restored and updated by the Croft family in 1890, the house still retains a significant number of original period features.

The sale is due to Robert taking on another project in the Dales and he says: “It’s been a very happy family home.”

He is leaving the next owner with the potential opportunity to develop the property’s outbuildings, subject to planning consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor House is set over two floors. There are three formal reception rooms, including a drawing room with an inglenook fireplace. There is also a study, kitchen, breakfast room and a snug.

A cosy sitting room with an inglenook fireplace

The bespoke kitchen has a large central island, granite worktops and a large oil-fired Aga with an electric module.

On the first floor, there are two large bedrooms with ensuites in the east and west towers and views across the gardens and countryside. There are a further four double bedrooms served by two house bathrooms.

Outside, there are mature trees, gardens, an orchard, hard tennis court, large stone built barns and a range of stables. Further land is available by separate negotiation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Appleton is in a conservation area and has links to both the A1(M) and A66. Richmond is seven miles away, Northallerton is about 11 miles away and Aysgarth Preparatory School is just under six miles away.

One of the bedrooms

Romanby Golf and Country Club is about 13 miles south of the property as is Northallerton Equestrian Centre.

The Yorkshire Dales, North York Moors National Park and the North Pennines which is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty are all in easy reach.