All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

For sale: idyllic Yorkshire Dales farmhouse that starred in All Creatures Great and Small

This Dales farmhouse with attached two-storey barn is in an idyllic rural spot and it has an impressive claim to fame. The property featured in the first TV adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small, which was screened in the late 1970s.
Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 04:00 GMT

It’s easy to see why East Howgill, traditional stone farmhouse, was chosen. It sits in beautiful Bishopdale amid breathtaking scenery. Grade II Listed, it has retained many original features, including stone flagged floors, pantry, fireplaces and exposed beams and lintels, but it has been beautifully modernised over recent years and also comes with potential to convert the attached two storey barn and cow byre .

On the ground floor, there is a large dining kitchen with feature beams and an oil-fired, a small pantry with stone shelving, a sitting room with a stone surround fireplace and cast iron stove. The main living room also has a flagged floor, stone fireplace surround and large cast iron stove.

On the first floor, there are four large double bedrooms and a bathroom and all the bedrooms benefit from surrounding views of the countryside. Outside there is the two-storey barn, a garden store, boiler house and log store.

The property is on the market with Robin Jessop estate agents for £650,00 and they say: “East Howgill offers a rare chance to buy a beautifully maintained, cosy farmhouse benefiting from modern but tasteful fittings whilst retaining original features that provide character and a reminder of its past. Its unique location is ideal for those who wish to enjoy the stunning scenery and plentiful moorland.” www.robinjessop.co.uk

You can see why this farmhouse was used in the filming of the first TV adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small

1. Dales idyll

You can see why this farmhouse was used in the filming of the first TV adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small Photo: Robin Jessop

Photo Sales
The property has been updated but it still has potential to convert the attached two storey barn and cow byre

2. It still has potential

The property has been updated but it still has potential to convert the attached two storey barn and cow byre Photo: Robin Jessop

Photo Sales
The farmhouse kitchen with Aga is full of charm and character

3. What's cooking?

The farmhouse kitchen with Aga is full of charm and character Photo: Robin Jessop

Photo Sales
The dining area with rural views

4. Time to dine

The dining area with rural views Photo: Robin Jessop

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Yorkshire Dales