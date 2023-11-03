For sale: idyllic Yorkshire Dales farmhouse that starred in All Creatures Great and Small
It’s easy to see why East Howgill, traditional stone farmhouse, was chosen. It sits in beautiful Bishopdale amid breathtaking scenery. Grade II Listed, it has retained many original features, including stone flagged floors, pantry, fireplaces and exposed beams and lintels, but it has been beautifully modernised over recent years and also comes with potential to convert the attached two storey barn and cow byre .
On the ground floor, there is a large dining kitchen with feature beams and an oil-fired, a small pantry with stone shelving, a sitting room with a stone surround fireplace and cast iron stove. The main living room also has a flagged floor, stone fireplace surround and large cast iron stove.
On the first floor, there are four large double bedrooms and a bathroom and all the bedrooms benefit from surrounding views of the countryside. Outside there is the two-storey barn, a garden store, boiler house and log store.
The property is on the market with Robin Jessop estate agents for £650,00 and they say: “East Howgill offers a rare chance to buy a beautifully maintained, cosy farmhouse benefiting from modern but tasteful fittings whilst retaining original features that provide character and a reminder of its past. Its unique location is ideal for those who wish to enjoy the stunning scenery and plentiful moorland.” www.robinjessop.co.uk