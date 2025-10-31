The property, just outside Carlton Husthwaite, combines its agricultural origins, including oak flooring, exposed beams and an inglenook fireplace, with modern features such as open-plan interiors, full-height windows and a kitchen finished with marble surfaces and contemporary appliances.
The layout includes generous reception rooms, a study, utility, and an adaptable annex space with its own access. Upstairs, the bedrooms have plenty of storage, and bathrooms are finished in marble, including a slipper bath and double sinks.
Covering just under an acre, the garden is a central part of the property, with a wide terrace opening onto a lawn bordered by plants and a raised pond. A south-facing courtyard offers a more sheltered space. Skew Green Barn is on the market with a guide price of £1.25m with gscgrays.co.uk