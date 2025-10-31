Thirsk town profile

Published 31st Oct 2025, 11:45 GMT
Skew Green Barn has been completely refurbished into a light-filled family home with views across open countryside.

The property, just outside Carlton Husthwaite, combines its agricultural origins, including oak flooring, exposed beams and an inglenook fireplace, with modern features such as open-plan interiors, full-height windows and a kitchen finished with marble surfaces and contemporary appliances.

The layout includes generous reception rooms, a study, utility, and an adaptable annex space with its own access. Upstairs, the bedrooms have plenty of storage, and bathrooms are finished in marble, including a slipper bath and double sinks.

Covering just under an acre, the garden is a central part of the property, with a wide terrace opening onto a lawn bordered by plants and a raised pond. A south-facing courtyard offers a more sheltered space. Skew Green Barn is on the market with a guide price of £1.25m​​​​​​​​​​​​​ with gscgrays.co.uk

Skew Green Barn is on the market with a guide price of £1.25m​​​​​​​​​​​​​ with gscgrays.co.uk

1. Peaceful location

Fully refurbished by the current owners, Skew Green Barn is a stylish barn conversion offering family living in a quiet but accessible countryside setting. Photo: GSC Grays

An open plan kitchen, dining and living room is central to the house.

2. Heart of the home

An open plan kitchen, dining and living room is central to the house. Photo: GSC Grays

The large utility and boot room makes practical family living easy.

3. Functional style

The large utility and boot room makes practical family living easy. Photo: GSC Grays

The accommodation includes a delightfully welcoming reception hall, a bright and open staircase hall

4. Warm entry

The accommodation includes a delightfully welcoming reception hall, a bright and open staircase hall Photo: GSC Grays

