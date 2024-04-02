For sale: Incredible escape to the country just minutes from a market town

Out for a solo walk, she passed by the Druid’s Temple on the Swinton Estate and carried on down taking in a sensational view that was to prove life-changing.

“I saw a pretty house in the most beautiful location overlooking a reservoir and before I knew it I found myself walking up the drive. It felt like the house was pulling me towards it,” says Amanda. “I peered in through the window and it looked like no-one had lived there for years and it clearly needed work but I knew I could make it amazing.”

She flagged down a farmer who was driving by on his tractor and asked him who owned the property. The reply was “Yorkshire Water”.

It had been built to house the reservoir keeper and later let out before being left empty. When she called the water company saying she would like to buy the property, the reply was brusque “you and everyone else” but not everyone else was prepared to pursue it as she did for five years, calling Yorkshire Water every few months and revisiting the house regularly.

“I just knew I was going to live there,” says Amanda and she was right. It came to the market one Winter and she and her husband Richard put in an offer for the asking price immediately.

Since getting the keys to the door in 1999, the couple have brought the early Edwardian property back to life with a comprehensive renovation, which started with the roof.

They have also transformed the coach house into living space and, having worked in interior design, Amanda had all the skills needed to make the house a beautiful home.

She and Richard are selling to downsize now their children are grown up and she says: “Living here has been an absolute joy and I will be so sad to leave. I will miss the views and the peace and tranquility but I will have so many happy memories.”

Amanda adds that while the property feels remote, it is just an eight minute drive to the market town of Masham.

The property has a hall, cosy sitting room with wood-burning stove, a dual aspect drawing room with views over the reservoir, a stunning open plan dining kitchen with bespoke cabinetry, a boot/utility room and a cloakroom.

On the first floor is a bathroom, bedroom with ensuite and four further bedrooms.

An enclosed rear courtyard off the kitchen leads to the detached coach house/ annexe which has a bedroom suite with bathroom and dressing room, two bedrooms and a bathroom. On the first floor is a kitchen, utility room and a living room with a roof terrace and sensational views.

Outside, gardens surround the property and are mainly laid to lawn with established flower beds and borders plus mature trees and shrubs.

There are patio seating areas ideally placed for taking in the views. There is also plenty of parking including a double and a single garage,