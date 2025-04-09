The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A few years later, the pub shut down and was turned into an office for a scrap yard. Decades later it was bought and converted it into a house.

Janita Faulkner and her husband, Dave, bought the property 14 years ago after years of admiring it from afar.

“We lived in Manchester but we had friends in Marsden, says Janita. Our plan was to move there but whenever we went past The Bath House we loved it so when it came up for sale we decided to buy it and move to Linthwaite instead.”

The Bath House is a former public house that is steeped in history with the odd hidden gem around to remind you of it's interesting past. Picture: Ryder & Dutton

The Bath House is steeped in history. The entrance porch leads in through the original 'Bath Hotel' door into a bright and spacious hallway. On the ground floor is the original pub toilet complete with the men’s urinal, which leads us back to The Beatles.

The band played a gig at the ABC Cinema in Huddersfield on November 29, 1963. It’s not clear if or when they ended up in Linthwaite but, having spoken to the landlady’s daughter after buying the house, Janita believes this is when they would have stopped at the pub.

“In my mind, if they came all the way from Liverpool to play at the ABC in Huddersfield they’ve got to have needed the toilet. I reckon every single person who was there – the band, the crew, the manager, must have used my urinal,” she says.

Janita and Dave bought the house thinking it only needed a fresh coat of paint, but quickly realised they had taken on a much larger project than expected.

The large decked balcony offers a fabulous place to relax, entertain and enjoy the views. Picture: Ryder & Dutton

"The day we moved in we turned the water on and it was like having a big waterfall in the house. All the pipes had gone, it was just crazy,” she says. “Over the years we’ve basically taken the house back to its bare bones and rebuilt it.”

The house features two generous reception rooms including a dual aspect living room with twin fireplaces and exposed stone chimney breast, which were uncovered during the renovations. The kitchen is fitted with modern farmhouse style wall and base units with a central island. French doors open out onto the rear balcony. On the lower ground floor there are three main rooms along with a large storage cupboard and cellar space. These rooms are currently used as a bar and entertaining area, games room and a home gym. On the first floor there are four large double bedrooms and the house bathroom.

The house includes off street parking and a large decked balcony with views over Colne Valley. "The views are amazing," says Janita. "In the morning I sit with a brew and watch the sunrise. In the evening I can watch the sun go down on the other side of the house."

The couple, who have six grown up children, are now looking to downsize. “It’s the right time to go – it’s a a nice family home and it needs a family in it,” says Janita.