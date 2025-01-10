For sale: Modern family farmhouse surrounded by nature with spectacular views of Eccup Reservoir in Leeds

By lizzie murphy
Published 10th Jan 2025, 13:03 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 13:30 GMT
Owlet Hall Farm is a rare chance to buy a modern family home with far-reaching reservoir views.

The seven-bedroom detached stone built farmhouse is situated in a 1.75-acre plot with a south facing aspect, with views towards Eccup Reservoir in Leeds.

The property, which is within walking distance of The Grammar School at Leeds, blends the best of a country retreat with close connections to both Leeds and Harrogate.

Life in Eccup offers the peaceful rhythm of nature: waking to the call of migrating geese, the return of swifts and swallows each year, greeting the cattle, horses, and deer in nearby fields, and scenic country walks.

Owlet Hall Farm features over 7,000 sq ft of living accommodation across two buildings, including a separate two-bedroom annexe, an entertainment/games room and a stunning cinema room.

The house is on the market for £2.75m with butlerridgegroup.com

1. Stunning setting

Owlet Hall Farm is a stone built farmhouse situated in a 1.75 acre plot with a south facing aspect, with views towards Eccup Reservoir. Photo: Butler Ridge

The modern open plan living/dining kitchen is the perfect space for family living and entertaining, with views across the garden.

2. Heart of the home

The modern open plan living/dining kitchen is the perfect space for family living and entertaining, with views across the garden. Photo: Butler Ridge

A generous sitting/dining room welcomes you into the property, with a double height ceiling and floor to ceiling windows, with views over the garden and a bespoke double sided fireplace.

3. Time ro relax

A generous sitting/dining room welcomes you into the property, with a double height ceiling and floor to ceiling windows, with views over the garden and a bespoke double sided fireplace. Photo: Butler Ridge

The principal bedroom is a showstopper with a vaulted ceiling and far reaching views towards the reservoir. There are a further four bedrooms plus a separate two bedroom annexe, ideal for dependent family or as guest accommodation

4. Breathtaking space

The principal bedroom is a showstopper with a vaulted ceiling and far reaching views towards the reservoir. There are a further four bedrooms plus a separate two bedroom annexe, ideal for dependent family or as guest accommodation Photo: Butler Ridge

