Force Head Garth, a stone-built, detached family home in Gayle, Hawes, looks out across Wensleydale and beyond.

The recently-refurbished kitchen has contemporary units, quartz worktops, integrated Neff appliances and a Belfast sink. The sitting room has a log-burning stove, a window to the front and there is a utility/cloakroom, with space for free-standing white goods. Two good-sized double bedrooms and a single sit on the second floor, along with the house bathroom.

There are plenty of places to enjoy those far-reaching views. At the back of the house there is a raised decking and patio seating area, as well as an additional garden to the side with gravelled parking leading up to two outbuildings.

The house, which also has an additional seating area and lawn with an elevated view over the river, is for sale at overs over £425,000 with gscgrays.co.uk

