Known as Bankwell, the five-bedroom period Grade II listed detached house sits in large grounds with an impressive south west facing walled garden.

On the ground floor there’s a reception hall, a large living room, striking dining room and a stunning kitchen by Skipton’s Manor Barn. There’s also a generous cloakroom and separate utility room.

A grand staircase leads to a study on the half landing and five double bedrooms. Two of these are ensuite and there’s a magnificent house bathroom with St James England fittings.

Tom Galloway, who heads up Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Settle office, said: “Bankwell is an undeniably attractive and much-admired period house at the heart of the picturesque and popular village of Giggleswick, which is within walking distance of Settle town centre and on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

“The property has been renovated to an exceptional standard and beautifully blends character with period details and generous proportions. As well as its new kitchen and three new bathrooms, the house has also had a new roof, new heating system, it’s been rewired and lots of its windows and doors have been replaced, so it will appeal to anyone looking for a special family home that’s ready to move straight into.”

Outside there is a large parking area and landscaped gardens, which mainly sit on the southern side of the house, complete with a charming summer house and splendid outside kitchen area with granite worktop.

Giggleswick village has its own church, three public houses, a primary school and is home to a renowned public school. The nearby market town of Settle offers an extended range of amenities including a weekly market, a railway station on the famous Settle to Carlisle line offering links to Leeds and Bradford, a medical centre, swimming pool, library, golf club and a wide range of recreational facilities.

Bankwell is for sale with a guide price of £1.25million. For more details and to arrange a viewing contact Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Settle office on 01729 823921 or visit www.dacres.co.uk

