For sale: period farmhouse in a truly heavenly rural location but close to a village and town

Their pretty sandstone farmhouse is a true rural idyll set in the picturesque valley of Lowdales just a mile north of Hackness village and a 15 minute drive from Scarborough and yet it looks and feels like it is a million miles from the hustle and bustle.

The couple, both former teachers, found Lowdales Farm with its period house dating to the 1780s and 2.3 acres, by chance 28 years ago.

They had sold their previous home and were renting in Scarborough while hoping to find a property to buy in the village of Ebberston.

Lowdales farmhouse

Fate had other ideas and when a friend told them about the Grade II listed farmhouse coming up for sale, which was surrounded by breathtaking views towards Whisperdales and Silpho in a peaceful and wonderfully scenic part of the North York Moors National Park, they arranged a viewing before it hit the open market.

The property had them at “hello” even though it was in desperate need of renovation and they offered the asking price.

“It had belonged to the local estate and the estate manager had bought it and let it. It needed a lot of work, so much so that we carried on renting for three months while we had work done as it had no kitchen, just a Belfast sink and a tap,” says Philip.

He and Moyra have since turned the farmhouse into a truly beautiful home that is largely self- sufficient with oil fired central heating, solar panels, electricity from a generator, inverter charger and batteries plus private drainage and water supply.

A cosy sitting room with a real fire and fabulous views

Leaving will be a great wrench but Moyra says: “It has been a joy and privilege to live here.

"It feels very remote, even though it isn’t, and it is very quiet. We enjoy dark skies and lots of wildlife, including deer and owls and other birds.”

Lowdales Farm, one the market for £725,000, sits in a hamlet of three properties.

It is approached via an adopted road with a ford and a quiet country lane leading to just one other neighbouring property.

The cosy kitchen with more of those beautiful rural views

The gated driveway opens into a gravelled courtyard, enclosed by stone outbuildings and garaging.

Inside, there is a snug with a cosy wood-burner and flagstone flooring, a farmhouse style kitchen and two reception rooms either side of a central hallway. The rooms feature exposed beams and Victorian cast iron tiled fireplaces and box sash timber windows framed by original working shutters.

On the upper floors, there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The outbuildings house a utility room with power and lighting, and a w.c. and there is potential to create a studio/annex, subject to planning approval.

The rear of the property with large courtyard

Outside, there is a garden, a paved terrace and a summerhouse plus a lawn with fruit trees. A fenced paddock extends to approx. 2.3 acres.