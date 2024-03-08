For sale: period home with fabulous interiors in a sought after Yorkshire village

The property is in the heart of the popular village of Galphay on the edge of the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. On the ground floor, there is a sitting room with a log burner, a study and a formal dining room with exposed beams and a grand fireplace. There is also a kitchen and boot room and utility room.

An impressive floating corner staircase and a second staircase lead to two separate areas of first-floor accommodation. One has the principal bedroom with its dressing room and en suite, while the other has two further double bedrooms, which share a shower room. The second floor also has a double bedroom.(Sign up for our free newsletters)

Outside, there is a driveway at the side of the property, which provides parking for several vehicles. There is also a workshop and a small rear courtyard.At the side and rear, there is terracing and a patio plus a covered area of timber decking, well-stocked border beds, a greenhouse and garden store.

Ripon is five miles away and Galphay has a pub and a village hall. The house is on the market for £850,000 with Strutt and Parker’s Harrogate office.

1 . Rural bliss in a pretty village The period house in in Galphay, a village near Ripon and on the edge of Nidderdale

2 . Rustic and gorgeous The kitchen and dining area with a cosy wood-burning stove

3 . Plenty of space The sitting room with plenty of space for all

4 . Hot stuff The kitchen has an Everhot range cooker