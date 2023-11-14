Very rarely do we check a homeowner’s credentials when visiting a property for sale. It would, of course, seem rude if we did.Nevertheless, those viewing Beth Thornton’s period house in a village close to York would find her C.V. a big selling point.

Beth is a chartered surveyor with a gimlet eye for detail and a gift for interior design.

Her business sandandthecity.co.uk specialises in luxury holiday lets, all of which she has bought and renovated to great effect.

The portfolio includes townhouses in York, a cottage in Whitby and a period house in Robin Hood’s Bay, all of which have rave reviews thanks to the amenities and decor.

Vicarage House, Overton

Her own home, now for sale with Savills York office, is in the small village of Overton in the sought-after Hambleton district of North Yorkshire.

She bought Vicarage House, which dates to the 1780s, due to its period charm, rural location and the fact that there is quick and easy access to central York via the A19.

“I wanted to buy it because both my sons are outdoorsy and sporty and the house has a large garden perfect for playing football and the surrounding area is great for mountain biking,” says Beth.

“Plus, it’s close to the Hambleton Hills and only a 15 minute drive to central York where they go to school.”

The open plan kitchen/living area with views onto the garden

During her tenure, she has extended the house and refurbished the rooms.

The decision to sell it comes as her sons are now older and want to be in the city and she also has a new property renovation project there.

She says: “Vicarage House has been a wonderful place to live. We have all really enjoyed it.”

The oldest part of the property dates from the 1780s and an adjoining barn has been developed to create a fabulous contemporary kitchen and orangery-style dining area with French doors.

Cosy and full of original features

Also on the ground floor is a snug, sitting room, study and utility room, along with a former piggery that has been converted into a study/sixth bedroom, complete with en suite facilities and boot room.

On the first and second floors, there are five bedrooms with views of the surrounding countryside and the main bedroom has a dressing area and ensuite bathroom.

The half an acre of south-west facing gardens feature an expanse of lawn plus mature trees and beds, all bound by high hedging. There is also a grass tennis-court area and spacious driveway which leads to a parking area for several cars.

Overton is three miles from the outer ring road and local amenities can be found in the nearby villages of Poppleton and Skelton.

The large garden is a much-loved feature

The property is situated between York and Easingwold and both have an impressive array of shops and services.

Central York’s private schools St. Peter’s and Bootham are also easily accessible.