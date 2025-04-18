For sale: Pretty stone built cottage with flexible accommodation in superb streamside setting in the Howardian Hills

Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy

Property Editor

Published 18th Apr 2025
Bridge Cottage sits in a superb streamside position, in the heart of the beautiful estate village of Hovingham in the Howardian Hills National Landscape.

The four-bedroom, stone-built cottage with a pantile roof is a charming period end-terrace, crafted in the traditional vernacular style.

Accommodation includes a charming well proportioned dual aspect drawing room with an attractive open fireplace, a dining room, fitted kitchen, a boot room with cloakroom and a spacious laundry room.

On the first floor, the master bedroom includes with sash window and bench seat overlooking the stream with a door to a dressing room or bedroom four which links with an adjacent shower room. There are two further bedrooms and a house bathroom. Outside there is a rear annexe that could be used as a home office and a shed that is currently used as a games room.

It is on the market for offers in excess of £650,000 with humberts.com

Bridge Cottage is a most delightful listed house with studio/annexe and a substantial detached garage, extensive outbuildings and private enclosed courtyard garden in a wonderful streamside position.

1. Pretty setting

Bridge Cottage is a most delightful listed house with studio/annexe and a substantial detached garage, extensive outbuildings and private enclosed courtyard garden in a wonderful streamside position.

The fitted kitchen lies beyond the dining room.

2. Plenty of space

The fitted kitchen lies beyond the dining room. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer

To the rear of the hall, lies the dining room

3. Time to eat

To the rear of the hall, lies the dining room Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer

The charming well proportioned drawing room has an attractive open fireplace whilst twin sash windows look towards Beckside Stream.

4. Dual aspect

The charming well proportioned drawing room has an attractive open fireplace whilst twin sash windows look towards Beckside Stream. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer

