For sale: Pretty stone built cottage with flexible accommodation in superb streamside setting in the Howardian Hills

The four-bedroom, stone-built cottage with a pantile roof is a charming period end-terrace, crafted in the traditional vernacular style.
Accommodation includes a charming well proportioned dual aspect drawing room with an attractive open fireplace, a dining room, fitted kitchen, a boot room with cloakroom and a spacious laundry room.
On the first floor, the master bedroom includes with sash window and bench seat overlooking the stream with a door to a dressing room or bedroom four which links with an adjacent shower room. There are two further bedrooms and a house bathroom. Outside there is a rear annexe that could be used as a home office and a shed that is currently used as a games room.
It is on the market for offers in excess of £650,000 with humberts.com
