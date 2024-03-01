For sale: quintessential country cottage with home office and workshop

The period property, named Glebe Cottage, is in the village of Clayton, which is close to historic Hooton Pagnell. It is full of historic features and the owners have respected its heritage while creating cosy and stylish interiors.

The property has a kitchen with stone flagged floors plus beams and timbers on display and there is a cosy wood-burning stove. There is also a utility room and a dining area plus a sitting room wood-burning stove. (Sign up for our free newsletters now)

Upstairs, there is a main bedroom with dressing room with a beautiful outlook over the property’s rear gardens. The second bedroom is also a double and there is third good-size bedroom, along with a house bathroom.

Outside, the cottage has a garden room/studio/office with a wood-burning stove and large areas of glazing. The adjoining workshop/shed could be a home office.

The property, which has storage sheds and a large parking area, has two garden areas at the rear. They include a raised decked area which is accessed from both the garden and from one of the bedrooms. The second garden offers a huge amount of space and privacy and has an outdoor dining/entertaining space.

The cottage is on the market for £450,000 with www.simonblyth.co.uk

