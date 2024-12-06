For sale: Refurbishment project offers blank canvas with magnificent views of rural North Yorkshire

By Lizzie Murphy

Business Reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024, 16:45 BST
Hollow Moor Farmhouse is a refurbishment project in rural North Yorkshire with fantastic views.

The four-bedroom detached property is conveniently situated midway between the small rural villages of Crakehall, Hackforth and Langthorne, adjacent to the minor road known as Hollow Moor Lane.

The home, which is set in approximately 0.27 acres of gardens and grounds, requires completely refurbishing, representing a blank canvas for a new owner.

The accommodation is spacious with potential to extend. It includes a rear yard and a sizeable front garden.

Hollow Moor Farmhouse is well placed in relation to the popular towns of Bedale, Leyburn and Richmond and is also within easy reach of the A1.

There is vehicular access into the front garden and also into the rear yard.

The property is on the market with a guide price of £275,000 with robinjessop.co.uk

The home is set in approximately 0.27 acres of gardens and grounds.

The four-bedroom detached property is situated midway between the small rural villages of Crakehall, Hackforth and Langthorne in the Yorkshire Dales.

The property is spacious with potential to extend. It includes a rear yard and a sizeable front garden.

The property requires completely refurbishing, representing the chance for a fresh start for a new owner.

