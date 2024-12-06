For sale: Refurbishment project offers blank canvas with magnificent views of rural North Yorkshire

The four-bedroom detached property is conveniently situated midway between the small rural villages of Crakehall, Hackforth and Langthorne, adjacent to the minor road known as Hollow Moor Lane.

The home, which is set in approximately 0.27 acres of gardens and grounds, requires completely refurbishing, representing a blank canvas for a new owner.

The accommodation is spacious with potential to extend. It includes a rear yard and a sizeable front garden.

Hollow Moor Farmhouse is well placed in relation to the popular towns of Bedale, Leyburn and Richmond and is also within easy reach of the A1.

There is vehicular access into the front garden and also into the rear yard.

The property is on the market with a guide price of £275,000 with robinjessop.co.uk

1 . Outside space The home is set in approximately 0.27 acres of gardens and grounds. Photo: Robin Jessop Photo Sales

2 . Countryside setting The four-bedroom detached property is situated midway between the small rural villages of Crakehall, Hackforth and Langthorne in the Yorkshire Dales. Photo: Robin Jessop Photo Sales

3 . Roomy accommodation The property is spacious with potential to extend. It includes a rear yard and a sizeable front garden. Photo: Robin Jessop Photo Sales

4 . Blank canvas The property requires completely refurbishing, representing the chance for a fresh start for a new owner. Photo: Robin Jessop Photo Sales