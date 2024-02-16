All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

For sale: renovated house for sale with sea views in a little known hamlet close to Whitby and Runswick Bay

This beautifully renovated, semi-detached house is in the little known hamlet of Kettleness, which sits on a cliff top between Whitby and Runswick Bay and enjoys fabulous sea views.
Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale
Published 16th Feb 2024, 04:00 GMT

Railway Cottages is on the market with Hendersons and is now a spacious home thanks to the renovation and extensions. The property has a music room that could be used as a fourth bedroom with potential to also create an ensuite. The sitting room includes a wood-burning stove and there is a large dining kitchen with spectacular views across to Runswick Bay.

The house also has a utility area and downstairs w.c. on the ground floor while on the first floor there is an ensuite bedroom with dual aspect views, two additional double bedrooms and a house bathroom.

Outside is parking for multiple vehicles and a garden looking over the sea and coastline. There is also a beach within a cove at Kettleness, which is popular with fossil hunters, though getting to it is very difficult. The only way to reach is by scrambling down steep, uneven paths with the aid of ropes, which requires you to effectively abseil. You can also walk to it from Runswick Bay and Sandsend though tide times must be checked beforehand.

The house is on the market for £425,000 with www.myhendersons.co.uk

The garden overlooking the coastal views

1. A sea view

The garden overlooking the coastal views Photo: Hendersons

Photo Sales
The property has been carefully renovated and extended and now a spacious home

2. Bigger and beautiful inside

The property has been carefully renovated and extended and now a spacious home Photo: Hendersons

Photo Sales
The extension has allowed space for this large ktchen/dining room

3. What's cooking?

The extension has allowed space for this large ktchen/dining room Photo: Hendersons

Photo Sales
The cosy sitting room with a wood-burning stove

4. And relax!

The cosy sitting room with a wood-burning stove Photo: Hendersons

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Runswick BayWhitby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.