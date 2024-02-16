For sale: renovated house for sale with sea views in a little known hamlet close to Whitby and Runswick Bay

Railway Cottages is on the market with Hendersons and is now a spacious home thanks to the renovation and extensions. The property has a music room that could be used as a fourth bedroom with potential to also create an ensuite. The sitting room includes a wood-burning stove and there is a large dining kitchen with spectacular views across to Runswick Bay.

The house also has a utility area and downstairs w.c. on the ground floor while on the first floor there is an ensuite bedroom with dual aspect views, two additional double bedrooms and a house bathroom.

Outside is parking for multiple vehicles and a garden looking over the sea and coastline. There is also a beach within a cove at Kettleness, which is popular with fossil hunters, though getting to it is very difficult. The only way to reach is by scrambling down steep, uneven paths with the aid of ropes, which requires you to effectively abseil. You can also walk to it from Runswick Bay and Sandsend though tide times must be checked beforehand.

The house is on the market for £425,000 with www.myhendersons.co.uk

