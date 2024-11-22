For sale: Renovated rural cottage that blends modern luxury with period charm

Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy

Business Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 16:45 GMT
When it comes to combining modern luxury with period charm, Bank House Cottage stands as a shining example of how to achieve the perfect blend.

Nestled within a picturesque valley on Beestonley Lane in Stainland, this five-bedroom property has recently undergone a stunning renovation and extension, creating a spacious and stylish home across three floors.

At the heart of this charming cottage lies an impressive dining kitchen. A large island, topped with Caesarstone, sits at its centre, surrounded by bespoke cabinetry and honed granite worktops.

The cosy living room includes a multi-fuel stove, while the dining hall opens up to the garden. On the first floor, the main bedroom features an ensuite bathroom. The lower ground floor includes a cinema room, a utility area, and an insulated garage

Set within 2.5 acres of landscaped grounds, the property includes stables and paddocks. It is on the market for £1.4m. vgestates.co.uk.

