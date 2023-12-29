Grisedale Crossing Cottage should hold great appeal for railway enthusiasts and those looking for a true escape to the country. It is in Lunds at the head of the Mallerstang Valley and in walking distance of the Settle-Carlisle railway station at Garsdale Head.

The property is an old railway workers cottage that dates to the 1800's and it has been lovingly updated by the family who live there.

It has a sitting room with multi-fuel stove, a kitchen, bathroom and a garden room, allwith underfloor heating. Upstairs are three double bedrooms with long distance views over the valley and a bathroom. Outside are gardens and a recently built studio that is insulated, heated and has its own kitchen.

The south facing patio overlooks moorland and the Grisedale tunnel and is a great place to watch the passing steam trains. The gravel drive provides ample parking for several vehicles, and there is an EV point by the studio. The cottage is on the market with www.jrhopper.com for £350,000 to £400,000.

Lunds is at the head of the Mallerstang Valley and although rural, it is not in any way isolated and it is only a short walk to the nearest cafe/pub and within walking distance of the Settle-Carlisle railway station at Garsdale Head. There are both primary and secondary schools in Sedbergh and Kirkby Stephen with school buses collecting en route. The market town of Hawes is six miles away with plenty of amenities, including a church, doctors, shops, pubs, and sports facilities etc.

1 . Great location The semi-detached railway cottage is in a stunning location with long range rural views Photo: JR Hopper Photo Sales

2 . Fabulous views The property overlooks moorland and the Lunds viaduct Photo: JR Hopper Photo Sales

3 . Studio in the garden The cottage comes with a separate studio. It is well insulated and heated, an ideal work from home space. The studio is currently split in to three sections but could easily be reconfigured to suit new owners. The studio has double glazed windows and doors, a utility type kitchen with hot water available and some underfloor heating. Photo: JR Hopper Photo Sales