The presenter of Love Your Garden, Ground Force and Gardeners’ World, designed the rear garden of the property in Cowling, near Skipton, in 2018 and it now includes well-presented planted borders, shrubs, bushes and trees, a seating area on a raised decking area, lawns and a potting shed.
The ground floor of the home has a spacious hallway, good-sized sitting room, generous dining area, well-proportioned living room and modern kitchen with integrated appliances. There’s also a utility room and downstairs WC.
Upstairs there are five bedrooms and a house bathroom. The impressive master bedroom has double doors leading to a Juliet balcony, an en-suite bathroom and enjoys far-reaching views.
Ben Hollings, from Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Skipton office, said: “It’s not everyday we market a house with a garden that was designed by Britain’s best-known gardener, which is both a talking point and a big selling point.
“In addition to its garden, which also boasts the unique addition of ‘The Dog & Tache’ bar area, complete with power, lighting and internet connectivity, the property has a lot going for it. It has been extended so it offers very spacious living accommodation, as well as stunning long-distance views over the surrounding countryside. It will therefore appeal to anyone looking for a good-sized family home in a popular and thriving village.”
Cowling has a good range of local shops, a pub, primary school and places of worship. It is approximately seven miles from both Skipton and Keighley, as well as being close to the larger village of Cross Hills, which has a supermarket and a wide range of facilities.
The property is for sale with a guide price of £675,000. For more details and to arrange a viewing, contact Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Skipton office on 01756 701010 or visit dacres.co.uk.
