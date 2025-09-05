This substantial property near Skipton retains much of its original charm while incorporating modern finishes, creating a light-filled, spacious family home.

The heart of the property is its open-plan living-dining kitchen, framed by oak bi-fold doors that lead out to a private balcony, offering superb views over the surrounding paddocks and grazing land.

With three generous double bedrooms and additional space in an adjoining holiday cottage, the home offers flexibility for large families or guests.

The property is ideal for those with equestrian interests, featuring an American-style barn with six loose boxes, a tack room, horse walker, and a 20x40m menage. It is set in approximately 5.43 acres with three paddocks and direct access to bridleways.

Old Farm is on the market with GSC Grays for £1.3m gscgrays.co.uk

1 . Horse riding amenities Old Farm in East Cowton is a substantial and beautifully presented, home offering extensive equestrian facilities as well as a holiday let cottage in grounds of over five acres.

2 . Heart of the home The bespoke kitchen has freestanding wooden units, granite work surfaces, a large island housing a breakfast area, a sink and a butcher's block. There is space for an Americanstyle fridge freezer, a Rangemaster cooker and doors leading out to the patio and private rear garden.

3 . Old Farm, East Cowton kitchen 2.jpg There is ample space in the kitchen for a large dining table, as well as a seating area, and there are further windows to look out onto the beautifully kept gardens.

4 . Cosy space The formal dining room has an open fire set on a raised brick and stone hearth that links back through into the entrance hallway.