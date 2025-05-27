The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-storey property, on Great George Street in Leeds city centre, is set across approximately 1,955 square feet and combines a sophisticated and stylish home with an established retail unit on the ground floor.

The three-bedroom home includes a large ground floor living area with a contemporary open-plan kitchen, dining and utility area on the extended lower ground floor.

The ground floor has parquet flooring, the lower ground floor has poured resin flooring and the bathrooms are fitted with Hans Grohe sanitary ware, Porcelanosa tiles and stone resin basins.

A freestanding stone resin bath is the focal point in the main bathroom.

There are made-to-measure plantation shutters in the master bedroom, and double-glazed sash windows on the upper floors combine traditional charm with modern energy efficiency.

Jonathan Morgan, from Zenko City Living, said: “This is a rare opportunity to own a characterful, income-generating house in the heart of Leeds’ thriving civic district.

“Houses of this quality are rare in the city centre and this one has the potential either for further improvement through the conversion of the ground floor unit, or as a hybrid investment.

The large kitchen area | Zenko City Living

“Full-width bi-fold doors open onto a private terrace, creating an indoor-outdoor living experience and the interior has been thoughtfully designed to the highest standard.

“In addition to its standout residential credentials, the property also includes a ground-floor retail unit currently let at £7,000 per annum, providing an immediate and stable income stream. Full planning permission has also been granted to convert this unit into further residential accommodation, offering even greater flexibility and future value potential.

“With three very large bedrooms, two beautifully appointed bathrooms, a utility room with toilet, and multiple spacious living areas, this home is perfectly suited to professionals, families, or investors seeking a long-term asset in a prime postcode.”