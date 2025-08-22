For sale: Stylish coach house conversion in prime village on the market at £750,000

Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy

Property Editor

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 11:45 BST
The Coach House is a beautifully restored property in the Howardian Hills.

The 18th-century stone-built home, in Terrington, near Castle Howard and Malton, originally served as coach house to The Lodge. It features nearly 1,900 sq ft of thoughtfully designed living space.

The property combines original character with high-end contemporary finishes, including a Charles Yorke kitchen and part double-height sitting room with exposed beams.

It features a dining hall, breakfast kitchen, sitting room, a study or fourth bedroom, cloakroom, utility, three further bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a primary en-suite.

Set behind electric Iroko gates, the home sits within generous west-facing walled gardens and features a large detached garage, a separate stone outbuilding with WC, greenhouse, kitchen garden, and secure parking.

The Coach House is on the market with Prime Residential for £700,000 or prime-resi.com

The detached former coach house, has been sensitively converted. It has large private gardens, a detached double garage, outbuilding and secure parking for multiple vehicles.

1. Ample space

The detached former coach house, has been sensitively converted. It has large private gardens, a detached double garage, outbuilding and secure parking for multiple vehicles. Photo: Prime Residential

Photo Sales
At the heart of the property is a Charles Yorke kitchen with granite worktops featuring integrated Miele appliances, a double Butler sink and Falcon range cooker with gas hob and electric oven.

2. Sociable space

At the heart of the property is a Charles Yorke kitchen with granite worktops featuring integrated Miele appliances, a double Butler sink and Falcon range cooker with gas hob and electric oven. Photo: Matt Hillier

Photo Sales
The sitting room is a well-proportioned space, part double-height, with beams/trusses and wide oak floorboards. French doors lead to the garden and a Stovax dual-fuel stove sits within a brick-built fireplace.

3. Plenty of light

The sitting room is a well-proportioned space, part double-height, with beams/trusses and wide oak floorboards. French doors lead to the garden and a Stovax dual-fuel stove sits within a brick-built fireplace. Photo: Matt Hillier

Photo Sales
A generous dining hall joins the kitchen and sitting room with access to a well-appointed boot room and WC.

4. Time to eat

A generous dining hall joins the kitchen and sitting room with access to a well-appointed boot room and WC. Photo: Matt Hillier

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:CoachCastle HowardMaltonPrime Residential
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice