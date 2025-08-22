The 18th-century stone-built home, in Terrington, near Castle Howard and Malton, originally served as coach house to The Lodge. It features nearly 1,900 sq ft of thoughtfully designed living space.
The property combines original character with high-end contemporary finishes, including a Charles Yorke kitchen and part double-height sitting room with exposed beams.
It features a dining hall, breakfast kitchen, sitting room, a study or fourth bedroom, cloakroom, utility, three further bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a primary en-suite.
Set behind electric Iroko gates, the home sits within generous west-facing walled gardens and features a large detached garage, a separate stone outbuilding with WC, greenhouse, kitchen garden, and secure parking.
The Coach House is on the market with Prime Residential for £700,000 or prime-resi.com