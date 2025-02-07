For sale: Superb detached farmhouse in West Yorkshire with eco technology and uninterrupted views

This renovated former farmhouse with uninterrupted views is filled with eco technology.

The detached five-bedroom family home in the village of Sowood, located between Huddersfield and Halifax, includes an air source heat pump for underfloor heating, solar water heating and solar pv panels.

The property, which features exposed beams, mullioned windows and wood-burning stoves, comprises an entrance hallway, inner hallway, downstairs WC, large sitting room with superb fireplace and stove, open-plan dining kitchen with electric Aga, integrated appliances and granite worktops, adjoining dining room with barn arch window, second sitting room/play room and a home office.

On the first floor is a large galleried landing area, four double bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, and a house bathroom.

Marsden Gate is on the market for offers over £800,000 with Martin Thornton Estate Agents, martin-thornton.com or call 01484 508000.

This five bedroom family home is in a wonderful rural setting with uninterrupted views across adjoining farmland.

1. Sweeping vistas

This five bedroom family home is in a wonderful rural setting with uninterrupted views across adjoining farmland. Photo: Martin Thornton

The open plan dining kitchen is light and bright, with an electric Aga, integrated appliances and granite worktops. It works particularly well with the adjoining dining area accessed via a wide archway.

2. Sociable space

The open plan dining kitchen is light and bright, with an electric Aga, integrated appliances and granite worktops. It works particularly well with the adjoining dining area accessed via a wide archway. Photo: Tim Baker

The dining room section of the property was the original barn and the dining room has a superb full height ceiling. The large arched window was the former barn arch and floods this room with natural lighting, taking full advantage of the open aspect and uninterrupted views.

3. Traditional aspects

The dining room section of the property was the original barn and the dining room has a superb full height ceiling. The large arched window was the former barn arch and floods this room with natural lighting, taking full advantage of the open aspect and uninterrupted views. Photo: Tim Baker

The sitting room has both front and side double glazed windows. It is particularly characterful with exposed beams and the focal point of the room is the floor-to-ceiling fireplace with exposed stonework.

4. Dual aspect

The sitting room has both front and side double glazed windows. It is particularly characterful with exposed beams and the focal point of the room is the floor-to-ceiling fireplace with exposed stonework. Photo: Tim Baker

