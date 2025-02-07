The detached five-bedroom family home in the village of Sowood, located between Huddersfield and Halifax, includes an air source heat pump for underfloor heating, solar water heating and solar pv panels.

The property, which features exposed beams, mullioned windows and wood-burning stoves, comprises an entrance hallway, inner hallway, downstairs WC, large sitting room with superb fireplace and stove, open-plan dining kitchen with electric Aga, integrated appliances and granite worktops, adjoining dining room with barn arch window, second sitting room/play room and a home office.

On the first floor is a large galleried landing area, four double bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, and a house bathroom.

Marsden Gate is on the market for offers over £800,000 with Martin Thornton Estate Agents, martin-thornton.com or call 01484 508000.

1 . Sweeping vistas This five bedroom family home is in a wonderful rural setting with uninterrupted views across adjoining farmland. Photo: Martin Thornton Photo Sales

2 . Sociable space The open plan dining kitchen is light and bright, with an electric Aga, integrated appliances and granite worktops. It works particularly well with the adjoining dining area accessed via a wide archway. Photo: Tim Baker Photo Sales

3 . Traditional aspects The dining room section of the property was the original barn and the dining room has a superb full height ceiling. The large arched window was the former barn arch and floods this room with natural lighting, taking full advantage of the open aspect and uninterrupted views. Photo: Tim Baker Photo Sales