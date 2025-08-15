The property, which features stunning views from every room, and landscaped grounds, is located just above the charming village of Oxenhope in the Worth Valley, near Keighley

Ian Bradbury, director and branch manager at Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Keighley office, says: ““This is one of the finest homes we’ve brought to the market in recent years.”

The ground floor features a welcoming entrance porch and hallway, a spacious utility room, sitting room, study, lounge, and a breakfast kitchen that opens into a double-glazed conservatory. A useful store cellar/drying room adds to the property’s versatility.

A half landing provides access to one of the six bedrooms, whilst the first floor includes a master bedroom with its own bathroom, four further bedrooms, including one with en suite shower, and a house bathroom.

Outside, there are multiple outbuildings, and a 40 foot long stone-built garage.

Ian adds: “High Haley is ideal for a large or growing family and its location is a perfect balance of rural charm and convenient access. Oxenhope village centre is just a short walk away.”

High Haley is on the market for £995,000 with Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Keighley office. Tel: 01535 611511.

1 . Prime location High Haley is a well presented six bedroomed period detached house standing in large well stocked gardens with outstanding views over the Worth Valley and beyond. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley Photo Sales

2 . High Haley kitchen - Oxenhope.jpg High Haley offers superb family accommodation across two floors, including a breakfast kitchen. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley Photo Sales

3 . Warm and cosy The property has oil fired heating and a combination of sealed unit, double glazing. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley Photo Sales