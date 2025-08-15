For sale: Superb family home with landscaped gardens and stunning views from every room on the market for £995,000

Published 15th Aug 2025
High Haley is an exceptional six bedroom detached home with a spacious and flexible family-friendly layout.

The property, which features stunning views from every room, and landscaped grounds, is located just above the charming village of Oxenhope in the Worth Valley, near Keighley

Ian Bradbury, director and branch manager at Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Keighley office, says: ““This is one of the finest homes we’ve brought to the market in recent years.”

The ground floor features a welcoming entrance porch and hallway, a spacious utility room, sitting room, study, lounge, and a breakfast kitchen that opens into a double-glazed conservatory. A useful store cellar/drying room adds to the property’s versatility.

A half landing provides access to one of the six bedrooms, whilst the first floor includes a master bedroom with its own bathroom, four further bedrooms, including one with en suite shower, and a house bathroom.

Outside, there are multiple outbuildings, and a 40 foot long stone-built garage.

Ian adds: “High Haley is ideal for a large or growing family and its location is a perfect balance of rural charm and convenient access. Oxenhope village centre is just a short walk away.”

High Haley is on the market for £995,000 with Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Keighley office. Tel: 01535 611511.

High Haley is a well presented six bedroomed period detached house standing in large well stocked gardens with outstanding views over the Worth Valley and beyond.

High Haley is a well presented six bedroomed period detached house standing in large well stocked gardens with outstanding views over the Worth Valley and beyond.

High Haley offers superb family accommodation across two floors, including a breakfast kitchen.

High Haley offers superb family accommodation across two floors, including a breakfast kitchen.

The property has oil fired heating and a combination of sealed unit, double glazing.

The property has oil fired heating and a combination of sealed unit, double glazing.

High Haley has a sealed unit double glazed conservatory.

High Haley has a sealed unit double glazed conservatory.

