The four-bedroom property occupies a south-facing position overlooking the green in the centre of the village of Oulston, North Yorkshire.

It features a superb drawing room with structural timbers and beams, three Yorkshire sliding windows overlooking the green and a large inglenook fireplace with a wood burning-stove. There is a fitted kitchen with an oil-fired Aga. A dining room, conservatory, family room, study/garden room, laundry, wc and useful rear lobby/boot room complete the ground floor.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom suite with en-suite bathroom and adjoining dressing room with a door to a spacious loft/box room. Completing the picture are three further bedrooms and a shower room.

The property is on the market with Humberts for £850,000. Visit humberts.com or call 01904 611828.

