The Grade II listed Georgian property, sits in a south-facing position within four acres of landscaped gardens and grounds in Dunnington, just outside York. The main residence includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three reception rooms, and a kitchen/breakfast room, alongside cellars and attic rooms.

The estate also features a two-storey annexe, a separate two-storey coach house, which is currently let, traditional outbuildings, four stables, extensive garaging, and a Victorian orangery.

Elegantly restored, the house retains original period details including sash windows, ornate mouldings, and a cantilevered staircase.

Hidden from view behind mature gardens, the historic home is enclosed by hedge and fence boundaries that largely border farmland.

Grimston Hill House is on the market for offers in excess of £1.5m with blenkinandco.com

