For sale: This fabulous Georgian home with coach house is on the market for the first time in 50 years at £1.5m

Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy

Property Editor

Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:45 BST
Grimston Hill House is an exceptional 18th century house that has come to market for the first time in 50 years.

The Grade II listed Georgian property, sits in a south-facing position within four acres of landscaped gardens and grounds in Dunnington, just outside York. The main residence includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three reception rooms, and a kitchen/breakfast room, alongside cellars and attic rooms.

The estate also features a two-storey annexe, a separate two-storey coach house, which is currently let, traditional outbuildings, four stables, extensive garaging, and a Victorian orangery.

Elegantly restored, the house retains original period details including sash windows, ornate mouldings, and a cantilevered staircase.

Hidden from view behind mature gardens, the historic home is enclosed by hedge and fence boundaries that largely border farmland.

Grimston Hill House is on the market for offers in excess of £1.5m with blenkinandco.com

Grimston Hill House stands majestically in a south facing position facing four acres of beautifully curated gardens and grounds, just outside York.

1. Elegant home

Grimston Hill House stands majestically in a south facing position facing four acres of beautifully curated gardens and grounds, just outside York.

A magnificent central north-south staircase hall gives access to all rooms.

2. Focal point

A magnificent central north-south staircase hall gives access to all rooms.

The drawing room is elegantly proportioned featuring a fireplace within an ornate timber surround and 12-pane sash windows with deep sills that face south and east across the garden.

3. Harmoniously designed

The drawing room is elegantly proportioned featuring a fireplace within an ornate timber surround and 12-pane sash windows with deep sills that face south and east across the garden.

At the front of the house, the formal dining room with a bay window features a handsome fireplace flanked by recessed arches with shelving and cupboards.

4. Statement feature

At the front of the house, the formal dining room with a bay window features a handsome fireplace flanked by recessed arches with shelving and cupboards.

