For sale: this Georgian house in a village close to the Yorkshire coast is extra roomy

Linwood House is a Grade II listed property dating back to circa 1789. It has been beautifully updated, blending original character with modern amenities to create a truly exceptional with an abundance of space.

The Georgian property is set over three floors and has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Original features include and inglenook fireplace and exposed beams. There are two dining rooms, two living rooms and a games room and each of the five double bedrooms benefits from an ensuite bathroom.

Outside there are private gardens, a sun-trap patio and barbecue area along with a hot tub. Beyond are a range of outbuildings that are ripe for development and the estate agent suggests they could house an art gallery, business, office, boathouse storage or possible holiday let units, subject to planning permission.

The idyllic setting in the heart of Bempton village puts this home within easy reach of the magnificent Flamborough Heritage Coast, renowned for its soaring chalk cliffs and world-class birdwatching. The Yorkshire Wolds and North York Moors are also on the doorstep, as well as access to amenities in nearby Filey, Bridlington and York.

For details of the property, on the market for £650,000, contact Carter Jonas York, www.carterjonas.co.uk

