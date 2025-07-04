For sale: This stunning barn conversion in a sought after village is on the market for £1.2m

Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy

Property Editor

Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:45 BST
Piglet Barn is a beautifully-presented four bedroom barn conversion on the edge of a sought-after village.

Set within landscaped gardens with panoramic countryside views, the property in North Rigton, near Harrogate, features a spacious kitchen/diner with AGA and bi-fold doors that open onto the patio, formal dining room, a bright and airy living room with large sliding doors that open onto the garden, a home office, snug with wood-burning stove, and a utility room.

The first floor includes a master suite with vaulted ceilings, a dressing room and luxurious ensuite with separate walk-in shower and bath, plus three further large double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom with a roll top bath and separate shower. A double garage, ample parking, and gardens on three sides complete the property.

Outside there are gardens on three sides that have been landscaped to make the most of the setting and views. Piglet Barn is on the market for £1.2m with beadnallcopley.co.uk

The property features a bright and airy living room with large sliding doors that open onto the garden, making the most of the fantastic views.

On the ground floor there is a spacious open plan kitchen/diner with beautiful stone flooring, large central island, AGA and bi-folding doors that open onto the patio.

The property includes a good size formal dining room.

