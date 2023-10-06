All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

For sale: this Yorkshire farmhouse offers a true escape to the country with easy access to the coast

This Yorkshire farmhouse sits in a rural idyll with beautiful long range views over countryside. Peace is guaranteed as there are no near neighbours, though there is quick and easy access to a nearby village two miles away and the property is a short drive from the coast.
Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale
Published 6th Oct 2023, 05:00 BST

Rowe Howe farmhouse sits high above the village of Wykeham and has outstanding views across the Vale of Pickering. The property has retained period features, including original fireplaces, solid oak floors and exposed beams, and has 2,727 square feet of space

It has an entrance hall and guest cloakroom, a large sitting room with a dual aspect and wood burning stove, a study/snug, a farmhouse kitchen with an adjoining breakfast room, a living room, utility room and ground floor bathroom.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, including a large main bedroom with en-suite, a further double bedroom with en-suite and two more bedrooms plus a main house bathroom.

Outside, Rowe Howe sits in half an acre and has landscaped grounds including a lawn, shrub borders, flagged stone paths, gravelled terraces and ample parking. There are also outbuildings including a stone and pantile workshop which offers a variety of uses subject to planning consents. Nearby Wykeham is a largely estate owned village on the A170 with Scarborough six miles away, Pickering is 11 miles away and Malton 19 miles away, which is a half hour drive. For details of the sale visit www.andrewcowen.com

The property is secluded and surrounded by fields but it is only two miles from Wykeham village

1. Escape to the country

The property is secluded and surrounded by fields but it is only two miles from Wykeham village Photo: Andrew Cowen

Photo Sales
You can walk out into countryside from the door

2. Walks from the doorstep

You can walk out into countryside from the door Photo: Andrew Cowen

Photo Sales
A drone shot of the property and its glorious location

3. A bird's eye view

A drone shot of the property and its glorious location Photo: Andrew Cowen

Photo Sales
The property comes with a range of outbuildings, garages and ample space for a number of cars

4. Another view

The property comes with a range of outbuildings, garages and ample space for a number of cars Photo: Andrew Cowen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshirePickeringMaltonScarborough