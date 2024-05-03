For sale: this Yorkshire property with visiting otters is not run of the mill

Vivers Mill was converted to a water-powered flour mill in the 16th century and continued producing flour until the late 1960s after which it was turned into a home with all the original mill equipment retained and listed.

The property on the edge of Pickering comes with its own tumbling weir and otters regularly visit the wheelhouse and are fully visible from a window.

Set over four floors, there is an entrance hall, cloakroom/w.c., three reception rooms, games room, kitchen, two bedroom suites each with a dressing room and bathroom, four further bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, a house bathroom, separate w.c. and a further bedroom with cloakroom/bathroom

Outside is a parking, a garage, garden, mill race and weir. The property is £795,000 with www.blenkinandco.com

