No.4 Holly Court has delightful gardens, parking and garage space in a peaceful, rural setting in the village of Bewerley, close to the centre of Pateley Bridge in North Yorkshire.

It is one of five properties which were formerly the stable block and coach houses to Bewerley Hall. The property has been restored to incorporate the impressive arched coach houses into spacious accommodation, which includes gas fired heating and separately zoned underfloor heating on the ground floor.

There are three light and airy rooms on the lower level, each with French doors onto the garden.

The spacious landing leads to a stylish bathroom and the bedrooms, three of which are double sized and the fourth bedroom is flexible with doors leading to an upper level communal courtyard.

Georgina Kerr and her partner, Jack Hanley, moved into the property in 2022. Since then their family has expanded to included their two-year-old son, Reuben, and their boxer dog, Roy. Georgina is also pregnant with their second child.

“We were both living in an apartment in Headingley, Leeds, and after lockdown we really wanted to be surrounded by as much greenery as possible,” says Georgina. “We loved the outdoor space here and inside we only needed to decorate and put our own stamp on it.”

The history of the building was also a draw for the couple. “It’s interesting to look at the walls of the garden and see where fireplaces once were for the farriers. There’s all sorts of nooks and features from when it was a working yard and stables. Each room of the house used to be a stable and there are little hooks or bars from when it was used for that purpose.”

They reluctantly decided to move to be closer to their work and family support. Georgina is a director at Stinky Stuff, a family-owned natural skincare brand for pets, in Leeds, and Jack works as a business consultant in Manchester. “Practically, we just need to be closer to my family in Leeds for help with the kids and closer to a train station so Jack can commute into Manchester more easily,” Georgina says.

No.4 Holly Court is on the market for £645,000 with dacres.co.uk

1 . Spacious garden Georgina Kerr and Jack Hanely, pictured with their son, Reuben, were attraced by the outside space when they bought No.4 Holly Court.

2 . Historic property Holly Court is a stunning three/four bedroom period home which has been cleverly converted from the former coach house of Bewerley Hall.

3 . Fresh and inviting There are three light and airy rooms on the lower level, each with French doors onto the garden