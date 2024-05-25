For sale: why this award winning self-build home in Yorkshire is clucking fantastic

We weren’t the only ones to be blown away by the contemporary property, which was designed by Sheffield based HEM Architects.

It attracted praise from everyone from the editor of the Royal Institute of British Architects' RIBA Journal to the judges of the Sheffield Design Awards. The house also featured in Grand Designs magazine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now there is a chance to own it as the property is for sale. It belongs to Jo Mallows and Gail Cooke whose self-build journey began when they got planning permission to build a sustainable, energy efficient property in the one acre garden that came with their previous home in Bradway, which sits on the rural fringe of south-west Sheffield.

The Hen House

The location is superb and has panoramic views of the city and the moors beyond.The resulting two-storey house is based on Passivhaus principles, which mean that it is airtight and uses solar gain to radically reduce energy use. This means that running costs are minimal.

It boasts triple glazed windows and doors that prevent heat loss and an MHVR mechanical ventilation and heat recovery unit that removes stale air and brings fresh, filtered air into the property.

The bedrooms are on the L-shaped ground floor, which is naturally darker and cooler and the main living space is on the upper floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the stand-out features upstairs is the balcony, which has sensational long-range views.

The open plan living space

The couple named the home The Hen House in a reference to the chickens that used to occupy the site and have loved living there. They are moving to be closer to family who need support.

“The quality of the space and the light in the house is wonderful and it is so peaceful and quiet here,” says Gail, who adds: “The house is environmentally friendly and our bills are low.”

The property, built six years ago, has a light-filled entrance, office and cloakroom and an open plan living space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pocket doors, which allow separation or open plan living, lead to the dining kitchen with views over the garden and woodland.

One of the ground floor bedrooms

The kitchen has contemporary matte units plus an integrated oven, induction hob, and fridge freezer. There is also a rear facing balcony and a side facing sun terrace on this level.

On the ground floor, there are three bedrooms, including a main bedroom with its own patio, a utility room.

The property, with EV charging point, sits on a substantial plot and there is a large driveway with off-street parking for multiple vehicles

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house is on Twentywell Lane and is well-served by shops and amenities, highly regarded schools, recreational facilities, public transport, and access links to Dore and Totley railway station, the city centre, hospitals, universities and the Peak District.