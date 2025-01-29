Former five-star B&B in beautifully restored Georgian home for sale in the Yorkshire Dales

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2009 Ellerbeck House, which is situated in the rural hamlet of Higher Westhouse in the Yorkshire Dales, was almost derelict with no heating system and it quickly became apparent to Harriet that she was taking on a full restoration project.

The five bedroom property is a classic square fronted Georgian house, which was built around 1830, although the internal stone door surround to the sitting room is about 200 years older.

Harriet believes it was once part of a mill complex, which also included neighbouring Ellerbeck Cottage and a barn, which Harriet also owns.

Ellerbeck House, Higher Westhouse. Picture: Davis & Bowring

Harriet, who trained in painted finishes in the early 1980s, worked on the two-year restoration project with Bridlington architecture firm Francis Johnson and Partners.

Many of the original features remain and have been enhanced throughout the refurbishment with oak floors, panelled doors, decorative ceiling roses, cornices, deep skirtings, sash windows

As well as being a family home for Harriet, a former teacher, and her teenage son, she also ran it as a successful bed & breakfast business, which gained many five-star reviews on TripAdvisor. "It brought a lot of happiness and it really worked,” she says. “People came from the UK, Europe and Amercia.”

The house includes an open fronted porch, which leads into the elegant drawing room and an open arch into the staircase hall. Off the drawing room is a sitting room, connected to the kitchen by double open doors creating a sociable flow.

Many of the original features remain in Ellerbeck House and have been enhanced throughout the refurbishment with oak floors, panelled doors, decorative ceiling roses, cornices, deep skirtings, sash windows. Picture: Davis & Bowring

The dining kitchen is fitted with a range of base units with silstone worktops and a Mercury gas stove. The dining area has tall bay windows with shutters hand painted by Harriet herself. Also off the staircase hall is the study leading into the side entrance hall with flagged floor. There is also a utility room and a cloakroom.

A staircase with a tall stained glass window leads to the first floor main landing off which are three double bedrooms, one with an ensuite bathroom. There is a separate house bathroom.

Bedrooms four and five are on the second floor with a second house bathroom. The gardens are mainly south facing with generous level lawns.

Ellerbeck House underwent a two-year restoration in 2009.

After completing the Ellerbeck House restoration project, in 2015 Harriet bought the three bedroom cottage – a former Sunday school. She completely transformed the property and rented out to long term tenants from 2016.

Agent Davis & Bowring is marketing Ellerbeck House and Ellerbeck Cottage as a whole for £1.485m or in two separate lots for £835,000 and £625,000 respectively.

"It’s an extremely comfortable and practical home, ideally located for wonderful walks, caves, the Lake District and near to Ingleton, Settle and Skipton,” says Harriet. "I’ve absolutely loved it here but I must downsize now. It would make a wonderful family home.”