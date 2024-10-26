From shed to studio: Scarborough's Rebecca Norris shapes new career beginnings after Great Pottery Throwdown success

A teacher has been inspired to fire up a new career with the opening of a pottery studio in Yorkshire.

Rebecca Norris says she knew immediately when she first touched clay that it was a life-changing moment.

After appearing on Channel 4’s Great Pottery Throwdown last year, she has now opened a pottery studio in Scarborough.

And she is hoping her love of clay will rub off on others in the fully-equipped studio after two years of running workshops from her shed and in local coffee shops.

She said she turned to pottery during a five-year spell in Australia as she tried a variety of crafts while battling major health problems.

After returning to Scarborough following the covid pandemic, she continued to pursue her passion alongside her role as an education adviser to a charity before deciding to take the plunge and open her one-woman start-up business.

She said: “I had multiple health problems, teaching was very stressful and I was looking for something to do for myself.

“When I touched clay I kind of knew it would be in my life for ever.

“I think it’s just such a malleable material. The possibilities are endless with clay – it can be functional, artistic and ideas can come from your imagination.

“It’s also been around for thousands of years. The Egyptians were using some of the techniques we use today.

“It felt very visceral like I was connected to the earth.

“It just felt right - it didn’t feel difficult. For me, it’s just like playing and going back to childhood.”

She was successful in applying to the TV programme for amateur potters which gave her new-found confidence in her work and to be more experimental.

“It was scary going on national TV with something you think you can do but you’re not sure,” she said.

“I knew the basics of hand building and throwing but it really did fast-track your skills. You get to really manipulate your skill set and it was a really steep learning curve.”

Rebecca, who lives in Scarborough with her husband and son, said there was increasing interest in pottery as a result of the TV programme.

The experience had helped her to open the business and she took regular art classes to evolve her practice.

The Clay Place studio in the resort has four wheels, a kiln, slab roller and a range of pottery tools and offers courses and workshops.

She was able to combine her teaching skills with her expertise in pottery to introduce more people to the craft although she realised it was also about wellbeing for people as well.

“It’s not just about learning a skill – there are more holistic elements too,” she said.

“A lot of people come for the social aspects and finding the benefits of playing with clay and learning a new skill in a relaxed environment.”