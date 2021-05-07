Gardening jobs for the week ahead

Take cuttings of tender perennials, such as Fuchsia and Pelargonium.

Harden off half-hardy plants by leaving them outside during the day and bringing them back under cover at night before planting outdoors.

And harden off dahlias and tender exotics.

Plant up summer hanging-baskets, adding good-quality compost, slow-release fertilizer and water-retaining crystals, to keep them in top condition. Protect them from late frost.

Continue dividing herbaceous perennials to improve vigour and create new plants.

Trim back spreading plants, such as candytuft, after they’ve flowered, to encourage fresh new growth and more blooms.

Take cuttings of tender perennials, such as Fuchsia (pictured), Argyranthemum and Pelargonium.