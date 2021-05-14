Gardening jobs for the week ahead

Trimming back spreading plants after they’ve flowered helps encourage fresh growth.

Harden off half-hardy plants by leaving them outside during the day and bringing them back under cover at night before planting them outdoors.

Plant summer hanging-baskets, adding good-quality compost, slow-release fertilizer and water-retaining crystals. Keep them under cover until the threat of frost has passed.

Continue dividing herbaceous perennials and lift and split large hostas as they come into growth.

Trim back spreading plants such as alyssum, candytuft and aubrieta (pictured) after they’ve flowered, to encourage fresh growth and more blooms.

Prune out overcrowded and dead stems of early-flowering clematis after flowering.