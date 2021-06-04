Gardening jobs for the week ahead

June is a good time to propagate wisteria.

Time to plant out the likes of tomatoes – leave it any longer and there is unlikely to be sufficient time or good weather to produce a decent harvest.

Even after a day’s deluge it pays to check outdoor containers to see if they require watering; check the moisture content of the compost. Indoor containers should also be checked regularly.

Keep mowing the lawn and try to trim the edges at least once a week.

Continue to remove the desiccated foliage of spring-flowering bulbs. Lift, clean and store any bulbs you want to replant this autumn.

June is the perfect time to propagate certain climbers, such as wisteria (pictured).

Keep vigilant – check weekly for infestation by insect pests and take appropriate action.