Gardening jobs for the week ahead

Time to plant out the likes of tomatoes – leave it any longer and there is unlikely to be sufficient time or good weather to produce a decent harvest.
Even after a day’s deluge it pays to check outdoor containers to see if they require watering; check the moisture content of the compost. Indoor containers should also be checked regularly.
Keep mowing the lawn and try to trim the edges at least once a week.
Continue to remove the desiccated foliage of spring-flowering bulbs. Lift, clean and store any bulbs you want to replant this autumn.
June is the perfect time to propagate certain climbers, such as wisteria (pictured).
Keep vigilant – check weekly for infestation by insect pests and take appropriate action.