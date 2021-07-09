Gardening jobs for the week ahead

Keep watering – especially young plants and any in containers. And feed mature plants in pots.
Layer and take cuttings of pinks (pictured) and carnations.
Start planting autumn-flowering bulbs such as Cyclamen hederifolium.
Deadhead flowers as they fade.
Anyone planning a new lawn should start preparing the ground as soon as possible – removing weeds and stones, levelling the soil etc.
Cutting back growth in hanging-baskets can encourage new flowers and foliage and will revive the display. Make sure that you feed your baskets well after doing this.
To encourage new growth and more blooms, cut back hardy geraniums after the first flush of flowers.