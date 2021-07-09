Gardening jobs for the week ahead

It's a good time to take cuttings of pinks and carnations.

Keep watering – especially young plants and any in containers. And feed mature plants in pots.

Layer and take cuttings of pinks (pictured) and carnations.

Start planting autumn-flowering bulbs such as Cyclamen hederifolium.

Deadhead flowers as they fade.

Anyone planning a new lawn should start preparing the ground as soon as possible – removing weeds and stones, levelling the soil etc.

Cutting back growth in hanging-baskets can encourage new flowers and foliage and will revive the display. Make sure that you feed your baskets well after doing this.